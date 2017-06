Puro Set Wide is the latest steel enamel bath from Kaldewei, perfect for bathing and showering with a centrally-positioned waste outlet and extra wide rim, giving maximum freedom for positioning taps and fittings.

With an ergonomic backrest and extra steep walls on three sides, Puro Set Wide offers reclining comfort and optimum legroom while bathing and freedom of movement and excellent underfoot safety while showering.

