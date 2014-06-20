Keymer tiles used in relaying of period roof on The Old Vicarage

Keymer’s Traditional Elizabethan and Antique roof tiles have been used to restore the roof of the Grade II listed building and period home, The Old Vicarage in Suffolk. The project, which is now completed, was undertaken by house owner Tim Pitt, who was looking to ensure that the roof of the period property was beautifully renovated with respect to its heritage, keeping the age and period style of the building feel. The new appearance and look of the renovated roof is outstanding.

The building, which has been listed since 1961, was in need of a complete reroofing, and due to the Grade II listing of the property, required the tiles used to fit in with the overall aesthetic of the property. In selecting a 50/50 mix of Traditional Elizabethan and Antique tiles, the home boasts completely handmade heritage clay tiles, which the home owner believed were the closest match to the peg tiles expected to be seen on a house of this period and in this location, whilst also being a significant improvement on the machine made plain tiles that were slaking and falling from the roof.

Christine Leadbeater, Client Development Manager for Keymer, commented:

“We’re very proud to have been involved on such a prestigious project – The Old Vicarage is a very impressive home, and one that we’ve been aware of for over a year, so we were thrilled to have been able to support. The selection of Keymer tiles used by Tim fit in perfectly with the historic property and the nearby surroundings of the area, and having now seen the finished product, it truly looks incredible.”

Speaking about his project, Tim Pitt said:

“I selected Keymer tiles to be used for the relaying of The Old Vicarage roof as they are the best hand made tiles on the market, and I was looking replace machine made plain tiles that were in place when I purchased the property. The Traditional Elizabethan and Antique tiles were undoubtedly the closest match to the peg tiles I would have expected to see on a house of this period and in this location. I’m delighted with the outcome and very happy with how the new roof looks.”

