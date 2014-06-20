Korniche – New Product of the Year Finalist 2017

Not just another Lantern - It’s been a whirlwind several months at Made for Trade seeing the company take on more staff, further product development and manufacturing output rise across the company.

Bucking the trend of Conservatory sales, Made for Trade has seen a consistent growth of the Global Conservatory Roof systems which has become a specialism of the company.

Alongside this see’s Made for Trade’s Fabrication of the Smarts Aluminium Visofold Bi-folding Door breaking company records on a weekly basis whilst maintaining rapid turnaround and delivery to clients nationwide.

Sitting on top of these successes is the Korniche Aluminium Roof Lantern which is seeing unprecedented growth as the market seemingly realises the potential of this exceptional, highly engineered product and the many key advantages the Korniche holds over its nearest competitors.

The Korniche appeals to fitters and trade outlets alike and ultimately offers consumers enviable clean uninterrupted views that are ever more popular for flat roof extension projects.

The technical attributes of the Korniche, it’s engineering and design pedigree deliver an unrivalled ease and speed of fit, making it a firm favourite with fitters and installers.