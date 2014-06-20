Last call for entry for architectural and construction exhibitors: meet serious buyers at The Homebuilding & Renovating Show in 2018

With just two more months to go, The National Homebuilding & Renovating Show has witnessed 85 per cent of its stand capacity being snapped up by exhibitors and is issuing its last call for entry. The largest event of its kind will return to the NEC in Birmingham from 22-25 March 2018 after experiencing its busiest year ever in 2017, largely due to its high value attendees with an average budget of £121K, which drove significant ROI for the trade.

According to a recent consumer survey, 87 per cent of visitors made purchases or were considering doing so following their attendance at the event, while 80 per cent of people had or were likely to request a quote from an exhibitor.

The event, which delivered a total of over 102,000 visitors in 2017, marking a nine per cent year on year increase for the exhibitions, proves again its strategic role in opening new commercial streams for its exhibitors.

Nick Noble, commercial & events director at Future PLC, comments, “Our growth in visitor figures has driven additional trade attention towards the opportunity we’re providing, as through our shows we’re connecting the undiminished appetite from consumers who see their homes as their number one asset with the premium, highly targeted exhibitor database. We don’t just offer attendees access to products and services that are not available anywhere else, but we also facilitate an efficient and rewarding buying experience via our property experts’ free expertise. When you have a budget of over £100K for construction materials alone, this service is vital."

The events are designed to deliver advice and resources for visitors keen on building their own home or renovating it. They cover a wide range of interests from extensions; conversions; home DIY; planning permission; interiors; lighting; doors; windows; renewable technologies; heating systems; project insurance; energy efficiency; home insurance; building regulations and more.

The Homebuilding & Renovating Show’s portfolio consists of seven shows this year, covering key venues including Birmingham, London, Harrogate, Glasgow, Surrey, Somerset, Edinburgh, and their nearby affluent areas. In addition to these locations, the event organisers are planning the brand’s expansion by launching another exhibition at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in January 2019.

For more details on upcoming exhibitions, visit www.homebuildingshow.co. uk or contact the sales team on 01527 834418.

