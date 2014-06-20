Mapei render system used for Plymouth Housing Project

Mapei’s external render system has been installed on a plot of 10 new build properties for a Housing project in Plymouth.

Richard Brown Plastering Contractors Ltd hand applied 3000m2 of Mapei’s render only system, using Mapewall GPR reinforced with Mapetherm Net to provide a water repellent basecoat. Finishing products Silancolor Base Coat primer and Silancolor Tonachino 1.5mm silicon topcoat were then applied to the houses, which are constructed of a medium density blockwork.

Richard from Richard Brown Plastering Contractors Ltd (Plymouth) commented “We have been using Mapei’s range of renders now for many years, the new Mapewall GPR render is a pre blended bagged product which when mixed to the required consistency is a dream to use. We experienced no shrinkage cracks and the product sponges up well if a painted finish is required.”



Mapewall GPR is a general purpose render suitable for rendering and levelling internal and external masonry substrates, in thicknesses up to 15mm per layer, to an overall maximum thickness of 40mm. Mapetherm Net can be applied between layers. The glass fibre mesh is suitable for reinforcing Mapei render only systems, and Mapetherm thermal insulation systems.

Mapei’s Silancolor Tonachino provide’s a final, decorative highly water repellent coating, resistant to mould and fungal growth. Silancolor Base Coat is used to prevent sporadic drying, aid adhesion and give a greater depth of colour when tinted to the same colour as the finishing coat.

Email info@mapei.co.uk or call 0121 508 6970 for more information regarding Mapei’s EWI and render products for construction projects.