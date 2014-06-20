Mapei’s Ultimate Leveller 1210

Mapei Ultimate Leveller 1210 is a professional self-levelling smoothing compound, designed for use on internal floors in both commercial and domestic applications prior to the installation of floor coverings on new or existing concrete, screeds, stone or ceramic tiles.

John Monaghan, Product Manager at Mapei UK said “The self-levelling compound sets in 50-70 minutes from installation and is walkable in 3 hours, proving to be a great fast track option for previously primed flooring surfaces.”

Ultimate Leveller 1210 is a smoothing and leveling compound for application where a good resistance to load is required, suitable above underfloor heating systems. This new addition to Mapei’s range of levelling compounds can be used in conjunction with Mapei’s Eporip for repairing cracks in the substrate before priming with Eco Prim Grip or Eco Prim T. Ultimate Leveller 1210 can then be applied in a single coat from 1 to 10mm to the prepared sub-floor; depending on the thickness required, a spiked roller may also be used to eliminate entrapped air and attain a smooth finish suitable to receive all types of floor finishes.

