MARBLE SELLS

The secret of selling virtually anything is the way in which the goods are presented. When it comes to the retailing of more upmarket and luxury goods, the building’s interior design and ambience are also vital considerations. This is one reason why marble is increasingly specified by architects and designers for floors and walls. It not only meets the resurgence of interest in natural and sustainable materials but also meets the current trends for more colour.

One of the best examples of this trend is the END flagship store located in the heart of Newcastle’s city centre, occupying a five storey Grade I listed building. The store was designed to serve as a showcase for the diverse collection of international brands, housing them in a contemporary, airy space. Furnished in Carrara marble and concrete, it features other elements such as brushed steel, reclaimed brickwork and natural maple wood.

More recently, Arabescato, a grey marble with black veining, has been used to stunning effect in END’s latest store located in Glasgow’s ‘Style Mile’. While this marble is often used for circular patterns, here it has been book matched to create a diagonal linear look. The very dramatic look was created by leading marble specialist Diespeker. There are many other important examples of marble in modern retail environments, such as the extensive marble floors laid in Leeds shopping centre supplied by Andrews Tiles.

Leading suppliers of marble, as well as terrazzo and other stones are all members of The Federation of Terrazzo Marble and Mosaic Specialists. The aims of the Federation to maintain standards of craftsmanship and technical control, together with detailed information about the history and specification of the products, are detailed on www.nftmms.co.uk.

