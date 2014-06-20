Methven UK Launches New Bath Shower Mixer

Thermostatic offering extends Kiri product range

Methven, the global designer and manufacturer of premium showers and tapware, has extended its range of bath shower mixers with a new model for the UK market.

Featuring new easy to operate lever handles and ceramic disc valves, it is ideal to operate even for those with limited dexterity, whilst a 38°C default safety setting prevents scalding, making the new Kiri Lever Thermostatic Pillar Mounted Bath Shower Mixer safe for the whole family to use.

The new mixer, which is available now, comes complete with a Kiri Satinjet® handset. As well as featuring Methven’s patented Satinjet technology, which collides twin-jets of water to deliver more than 300,000 droplets of water per second for a luxurious shower experience, the handset also performs at lower flow rates, reducing water and energy consumption.

The new bath shower mixer works with water pressures between 1.0 and 5.0 bar, comes with a 9l/min flow regulator, shower rail and two metre hose, and is TMV2 accredited, making it suitable for use in both the social housing and domestic sectors.

Martin Walker, CEO at Methven UK, said: “The UK’s population is living longer than at any other time in history and we want to recognise this by continuing to add to our innovative range of inclusive products.

“Whilst it’s of paramount importance to us that all our inclusive products are safe for use by society’s most vulnerable members, we also want them to be stylish. We’re confident that consumers will agree that the Kiri Lever Thermostatic Bath Shower Mixer fulfils both requirements.”