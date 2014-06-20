New 160L Cement Mixer from Draper Tools delivers exceptional performance

Brand new from Draper Tools is a cement mixer that’s built to exceptionally high standards, offering ultimate reliability for the trade.

The large 160L drum capacity on the Draper Tools cement mixer is especially convenient. Unlike many smaller cement mixers, where the user has to split the bag, the 160L drum capacity of this mixer means it can accommodate one whole 25kg bag of cement to five of sand.

This new mixer’s tough well engineered construction combined with its highly reliable IP45 rated motor provides exceptional performance. What’s more, it comes supplied with a robust stand for ease of use.

The Draper Tools 160L Cement Mixer is well suited for trade use by builders and construction workers and more.

To find out more about this handy new cement mixer from Draper Tools and for stockist information, please visit www.drapertools.com. Stock number: 17776.