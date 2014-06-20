New innovations and market-leading products on show at FIT

CRL will be showcasing its wide range of architectural glass fixings and shower door hardware at FIT Show 2017, stand K60, with many new innovations on display designed to make life easier for installers and fabricators.

During FIT Show, CRL will be adding to its very successful range of TAPER-LOC® frameless glass balustrade systems, with the new TAPER-LOC® ‘Adjustable’ System. Advantages of the new system include adjustable taper sets, which allow installers to adjust the angle of the glass forward/backwards, so they can be aligned with adjacent panels of glass, especially useful when cap and hand rails are not being used. Available in a wide choice finishing including satin adonised and brushed nickel, the system makes it easy to replace broken and scratched panels.

The quickest and safest way to install glass balustrades (with no scaffold required), the new system also enables installation to be completed from the safe side of the balustrade from start to finish. Installers can also learn more about that CRL COMPACT-X, a compact sliding solution for frameless glass panels. Quick and easy to install, the system combines latest softbrake technology with minimalist design concealed within an upper track and can be used to create a seamless design on domestic and commercial applications.

Throughout the show, the CRL team will also be giving live demonstrations of the company’s Glass Detectors, the simple way to distinguish low emissivity coated glass from ordinary float glass. Fast and simple to use the Glass Detectors are an essential piece of kit for installers to ensure that the coated piece of glass is fitted on the inside of the unit, on the inner piece of glass. Installers working on bathroom projects can also learn more about the large range of products for creating bespoke shower areas.

From minimalistic hardware such as hinges, clamps, handles, door knobs and u-channels, to complete sliding shower door kits, available in a wide range of finishes including matt black, CRL has a full package of hardware and accessories for any space. See CRL on Stand K60 at FIT Show 2017. Tel: 00 800 0421 6144 Email: crl@crlaurence.co.uk Web: www.crlaurence.co.uk