New Pocket Commercial Landscaping Directory from Charcon

Charcon, the commercial hard landscaping division of Aggregate Industries, has published its 2017 trade directory in a new, handy 49-page pocket-sized, spiral-bound format for complete ease of use.

The pocket guide is filled with all the technical information that customers would need to know about the Charcon range and serves as a valuable reference tool for architects, specifiers, contractors, sub-contractors and merchants alike.

It covers the complete breadth of Charcon’s commercial landscaping range and includes sections on natural stone, flag paving, block paving, kerbs and water surface solutions. Whilst each section is marked with a coloured divider, allowing the user to flip easily to the product category required, each page accommodates a sliding scale of product data, offering a quick reference to alternative products where required.

Easily recognisable symbols accompany each page to clearly highlight key product features, indicating for example whether a product is BIM-enabled, durable, sustainable, ethically traded, BES 6001 accredited, etc.

The directory is designed to work in conjunction with Charcon’s more in-depth 123-page A4 landscape commercial landscaping portfolio, cross-referencing to relevant pages which feature case studies and a wider selection of imagery which together showcase the products in application.

Mike Davies, Sector Manager for Charcon, comments: “The Charcon product range provides all the necessary materials to furnish a hard landscaping scheme, from large public realm projects to educational and health facilities. It is therefore vital that we provide our customers and stockists with clear and concise product literature.

“We trust that our new pocket directory will guide customers to the best products for the application in question, as well as any complementary products, such as stepped units or bespoke items, that will enhance the project.”

To request a copy of the 2017 Charcon commercial landscaping directory or portfolio, please contact 01335 372 222 or emaillandscaping@aggregate.com. To browse the Charcon range of products online, visit www.charcon.com.