New run-through horns mark ETF’s 18th anniversary with The VEKA UK Group

Express Trade Frames has announced an exciting new extension to its suite of PVC-U window systems from The VEKA UK Group, with a run-through horn option for its top-swung casement windows. The Fleetwood-based fabricator is also celebrating its 18th anniversary with The VEKA UK Group in 2017.

Scott Law, Managing Director of Express Trade Frames explains: “Our run-through horn design offers authenticity for homeowners who want the look of traditional timber-framed windows but with all the thermal, acoustic and weatherproofing performance of a PVC-U system.

As well as fabricating these frames ourselves, we are also offering the sash in kit form, so other fabricators are able to assemble them too, making the ordering and production process more efficient for them and their customers.”

Express Trade Frames is offering run-through horns on two types of Fully Sculptured top-hung casement window styles: those with a small, top opener; and those with a half-sash top opener, giving the look of a vertical sliding sash.

Scott continues: “As with all our windows, these run-through horn designs are available in a variety of versatile colour and woodgrain finishes, and we are able to deliver quickly and economically throughout the country. To order, or simply find out more, customers can phone, email, or visit our website with its easy-to-use ordering facility.”

The VEKA UK Group’s Sales Director Neil Evans commented: “We applaud Express Trade Frames on this extension to their window offering, which has added further adaptability to their catalogue, and that of other VEKA fabricators. It’s a fitting way to bring in their 18th successful year with The VEKA UK Group, and we congratulate them on their efforts throughout.”

Visit Express Trade Frames online at www.e-t-f.co.uk