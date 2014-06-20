NEW SCHUECO JANSEN RENOVATION WINDOW HAS ADDITIONAL FEATURES

New from leading steel specialist, Schueco Jansen, is Janisol Arte 2.0, a refined version of the original Janisol Arte renovation window that now comes with an enhanced specification and improved performance characteristics.

As elegantly ‘retro’ in appearance as its predecessor, Janisol Arte 2.0 offers a new and enlarged range of profiles with sight-lines from 25 mm, including a new profile shape with an integrated weatherstrip groove which offers a push-in rebate gasket to simplify and speed-up fabrication times. There are also more glazing bead shapes – right-angled, bevelled, scotia and flat – making it even easier to find an exact match for steel windows that are being replaced.

Importantly, the range of projects for which the window is suitable has expanded because it is now possible to add laser-welded profiles to standard Arte profiles to increase mullion spans for larger areas of fenestration.

The new Janisol Arte 2.0 window is available in all the conventional opening types commonly encountered in both pre- and post-war industrial buildings, but maximum vent weights have increased to 150 kg as a result of the adoption of new 3D adjustable stainless steel hinges.

Another benefit is that simpler fabrication techniques reduce manufacturing time by up to 85%, meaning that six and a half Janisol Arte 2.0 vents can be produced in the time it took to make a single vent in the old system. Special new foam profiles located between the glass and the frame mean that insulation has been significantly enhanced and following the introduction of insert profiles – which also speed up fabrication – drainage has been made even more reliable.

Finally, as well as standard, premium-quality steel profiles, customers can specify Janisol Arte 2.0 profiles in high-grade austenitic 1.4401 stainless steel or Corten steel, completing a specification that is thought to be unmatched by any rival renovation window currently available.