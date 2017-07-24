On The Level Wet Room Tile-In System 

The new Tile-In system from On The Level (OTL) is the perfect solution for customers wanting to see more tile and less drain when they stand in the shower.

Available in linear and square options, the new drain covers have a minimalist stainless steel finish on one side or can be flipped and completely tiled in to create a seamless wet room shower floor.

Linear Tile-In

OTL’s linear channel products are among the company’s best sellers, with a five star modern look and the ability to work well with large slab tiles. The new Tile-In linear channel is available in a variety of standard sizes from 600mm to 1200mm lengths and is available for bespoke projects on request.

Square Tile-In

The 15x15cm square grating option provides a versatile and more traditional look for the shower floor. It is compatible with most tiling styles but is particularly suited to mosaic.

