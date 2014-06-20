Organowood® makes timber cladding sustainable

Organowood®, a leading sustainable wood protection specialist, is fast becoming known as having the ideal solution to protect and strengthen all types of timber cladding. With strong sustainable and aesthetic qualities, OrganoWood provides architects, professionals and end users with an environmentally friendly and durable wood protection system that ensures longevity, without using harsh chemicals.

OrganoWood is a tried and tested ecological alternative to pressure treated finishes, producing products that offer aesthetically pleasing and sustainable results. Featuring three leading products - OrganoWood® 01 Protection, OrganoWood® 02 Repellent and OrganoWood® 03 Cleaner – the system provides a wood protection treatment that protects and aesthetically enhances external timber cladding from the exterior elements

“Wood is a strong, reliable and attractive material that can be innately damaged using chemicals”, comments Michael Nicholls, Sales Manager at OrganoWood UK. “We are pleased to offer an environmentally friendly wood treatment system that complements and enhances the wood’s natural and sustainable properties, without using substances that are classified as hazardous or harmful.”

As wood is not naturally as resistant to water, dirt and stains than other materials, it is important to specify a treatment that will add durability and protect the building from potential ailments, such as rot and fire. OrganoWood® 01 Protection offers timber flame and rot protection that meets European environmental and performance standards, with EN113 and EN 13501-1 certification for fire and rot protection respectively.

For external cladding installations, precautions should also be considered to protect the timber from water, fungus and dirt. OrganoWood 02 Repellent is a special treatment that has been developed to provide an extremely water repellent surface that prevents any water, dirt and mould from penetrating the timber.

As well as offering a high quality and level of surface protection, OrganoWood treated wood keeps its natural characteristics and gradually ages with an aesthetically pleasing silver-grey hue over time that is desired by many.

For best results, first apply OrganoWood 01 Protector, followed by OrganoWood 02 Repellent. Once dry, protection will last up to five years.