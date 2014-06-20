Prime Minister calls snap general election BSRIA response

BSRIA has responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement that there will be a General Election on Thursday 8 June, subject to Parliamentary approval.

Julia Evans, BSRIA Chief Executive, said: BSRIA welcomes today’s announcement that there will be a snap General Election on Thursday 8 June.

The specific benefits for the construction industry remain to be seen, but it will allow the most wonderful platform for the Prime Minister to lay out her strategy to the electorate. It will be a strategy that will not be debated in parliament – as it properly should be – but it will be played out at the political hustings in the coming seven weeks.

There has been much chaos and mixed-messages surrounding Brexit since June last year so we trust this announcement will bring much-needed clarity and order in the Brexit debate and beyond.

Before all the detailed talks begin with the EU and Government sets out its vision and objections for Brexit legislation, such a General Election will demonstrate determination ‘to get the job done’. A stronger negotiating position will win the best deal on Brexit.

Industry needs strong leadership to avoid a disruptive cliff-edge. Indeed, as we move forward, we must not lose sight of the fact that it is crucial that the construction industry’s voice is heard in the Brexit deliberations. What is evident is that the ‘construction industry is open for business’.

Whoever forms the next Government needs to build a robust partnership between industry and Government that looks to future.”