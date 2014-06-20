Prizes up for grabs with the Dunlop Mini Golf challenge at Pro Builder Live

Dunlop, the pioneering brand of tiling, flooring and decorating products, is calling on tradesmen to take part in their mini golf challenge at Pro Builder Live, YEC Harrogate on 24th and 25th May.

Taking place throughout the event, tradespeople are being invited to try and sink a putt on Dunlop’s special putting “green” made from the manufacturer’s new LX-360 Fibre Leveller.

Each person who takes part will get three goes – hole one putt to take home a Dunlop goodie bag and sink all three to win a goodie bag and a bottle of bubbly!

As well as the mini golf challenge, visitors to Stand AA52 can find out more about Dunlop’s new range of grouts, levellers and tile adhesives.

Debi Boulton, Sales and Marketing Manager at Dunlop said: “Our mini golf challenge has proved extremely popular at trade events across the country, so what better than to bring it to Pro Builder Live!

“Why not pop along to our stand to give it a go and see if you can win yourself a bottle of bubbly or a Dunlop goodie bag as well as finding out more about our range of tiling, flooring and decorating for the trade.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, Dunlop prides itself on offering product solutions that combine technical quality with exceptional ease of use, whatever the project.

The range is aimed at multi skilled tradesmen and decorators and is sold throughout the UK and Ireland in Builders Merchants, Retailers and DIY stores. Dunlop aim to make it easier to select and use the best products to achieve high quality results.

As well as quality products, Dunlop provides assistant and advice to tradespeople and merchants with its technical helpline and nationwide team of product support technicians.