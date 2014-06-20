Purdy Syntox range remains at the forefront of superior paintbrushes

With more than 90 years’ experience as creators of individual, hand-crafted brushes that have become renowned for timeless, professional quality, look no further than Purdy paint brushes to fulfil any decorating needs.

Perfect for applying woodcare products including oil based varnishes, lacquers, shellacs and urethanes, and with both flat and angular brush styles available, the Syntox™ range includes two unique brushes to provide a mirror like finish. The Syntox name stands for ‘Synthetic Ox’ hair, and has been designed to replicate, and in many ways improve, on the finish of the more traditional Ox hair brushes. Benefits to using Syntox include improved brush longevity, a smoother finish, easier to clean filaments with improved brush control.

The Syntox™ range, like all Purdy products, has been designed and created by our craftsmen using high quality, raw materials, such as Chinex and Tynex blend synthetic filaments, which will deliver an ultra smooth finish on wood. Designed for use with all stains and varnishes, the versatile brushes work well with both water and solvent based clear finishes and woodstains.

Purdy products are regularly tested by a panel of professional tradesmen to ensure the quality remains of the highest possible standard. We gave our panel the Syntox to use on their projects and 100% of the respondents were very satisfied with the finish Syntox™ brushes gave to their work.