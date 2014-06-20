PVC roof windows – the difference is in the detail

For many years, roof windows were associated predominantly with natural or white PU-coated pine but with the marked increase in additional bathrooms in loft conversions and kitchens in single-storey extensions, use of PVC alternatives is very much on the increase.

Despite this, awareness of the types of window available and design improvements affecting them remains low. In reality, the choice extends not only to a variety of opening, glazing and colour options but to bespoke sizes and features such as conservation style.

PVC roof windows have of course been with us for some time but as their widespread use is a more recent phenomenon the pattern of sales still lags behind that for pine. As a result, the tendency amongst installers is still to rely heavily on the standard centre pivot opener. This has deflected attention from developments in the sector, overlooking the high performance needed to withstand prolonged periods of high humidity.

So, what now goes into the manufacture of a good PVC roof window and how have features changed in recent years? Manufacturers investing in long-term R&D have concentrated on improving functionality and extending design life, much of which is virtually unseen in the final product. Window seals are put to the severest test by water vapour and heat and not only help retain a window’s airtightness and acoustic performance, but prevent moisture from penetrating its structure and fabric. EPDM seals aren’t susceptible to shrinkage, have been proven in a range of high tech industries and are highly resistant to hot water, steam, detergents, UV, ozone and many chemicals. A product such as the Fakro PTP-V utilises a quadruple EPDM seal system which, in addition to providing ongoing airtightness reduce cladding microvibration during heavy rain. The seal in the lower section of the sash has also been specially shaped to form a channel which sits against the pane to collect condensation, enabling it to flow from the window onto the underlay and drain away.

In terms of visible elements of the sash and frame, options now include highly authentic golden oak and pine veneers which, for loft conversions, buildings with exposed beams or traditional timber windows offer the perfect solution to potential planning restrictions. By moving away from the limitations of white profiles the roof windows can be used as a key feature of interior design.

The PVC itself must be able to withstand high impact so its density is important and should be between 1.38 – 1.55kg/m3. This is certainly not the case with all roof windows and is a feature worth checking as the trade-off can be a lack of colour stability, potential sash distortion, air leakage and reduced service life. Higher quality material is characterised by its resistance to stress cracking, acids, alkalis and alcohols. Fakro’s research and development stage lasted several years before its first PVC roof windows were launched and this has been a major factor in their trouble-free performance over the ten years since. This was a factor which recently influenced Taylor Wimpey in the award to Fakro of a 3-year solus contract for PVC roof windows on all new builds. In terms of glazing, external panes of higher performance roof windows now utilise P2 anti-burglary glass with toughened outer and laminated inner panes. This prevents accidental shattering and provides added burglary resistance. Triple-glazing is available as standard to provide high thermal and acoustic efficiency while non-standard window sizes and glazing units (soundproof, anti-burglary, acoustic, reflective and ornamental, to name just a few) can also be specified.

The ultimate level of sophistication in a roof window comes if it can be used within a Z-Wave system. By linking to a smart home hub, such as the FIBARO Home Center 2 any number of windows such as the PTP- V P2 Z- Wave and blinds can then be operated alongside appliances from manufacturers such as Apple. Every FAKRO electrical device contains its own electronic module incorporating the Z-Wave chip, enabling the creation of wireless networks and control through a tablet, mobile, laptop or remote.

Better PVC roof windows now contain over 30% recycled PVC so a material widely considered to have poor sustainability credentials can now offer greatly improved ecological performance. With Fakro roof windows designed for complete deconstruction at the end of their design life the extent of that sustainability, in the same way as PVC roof window design, has changed beyond measure.