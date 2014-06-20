REHAU participates in key energy and district heating events in April

As the conversations around sustainability, energy and district heating continue to grow, REHAU is gearing up to participate in key energy and district heating events across the country to discuss its approach in achieving excellence within the industry.

During April, REHAU will join industry experts to present its strategy and discuss approach towards sustainably managing energy resources today. REHAU will also feature recent product innovations designed to help customers achieve long-term energy, efficiency and affordability.

REHAU will be presenting at the popular DMS seminar on Wednesday, 18 April in Manchester, and talking to local specifiers and installers about RHI, heat networks and energy metering solutions. Karl Price from REHAU will provide attendees with a background to pre-insulated pipes for heat networks. The event will be held at the Rain Bar and will begin at 8.30am.

Following this, REHAU will be at the Critical Power and Decentralised Energy event at the Coventry Ricoh Arena on Thursday, 19 April. REHAU will discuss its NEXUS product, which launched last year to a great reception as the world’s first hot tapping system for PE-Xa pipes. Steve Richmond, Head of Technical and Marketing, Building Solutions – REHAU, will be sharing his thoughts from 12.30 pm. He will be providing an overview of why hot tapping is an important solution for expanding an existing district heating network. Steve will also discuss how the innovative NEXUS device achieves this whilst offering significant time and cost savings over conventional methods.

Finally, on Thursday, 26 April, REHAU will be attending the SECURE payment for District Heating event in Manchester at The Studio from 10.45 am – 1.45 pm. The event is part of a series of free seminars taking place across the country and offers a comprehensive discussion on District Heating and financial security from heating bills in addition to the most talked about aspects of manging energy efficiently today.

Talking about the trio of events, Steve said, “We are very excited to participate in some of the key energy and district heating events throughout April. District heating has become extremely popular over the last few years as it is deemed the next revolution in the way we deliver energy to our homes and businesses. It is however important to understand how we can use energy more efficiently and the solutions and products available in the market that can help achieve this. I look forward to meeting some exciting and inspiring brands to discuss our strategy and approach in this regard.”

For more information on these events or to find details on registration, please visit www.rehau.uk.