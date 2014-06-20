Ronseal becomes first UK woodcare range to receive BBA certicate

Ronseal is launching a new range of woodcare products into the UK trade, exclusively. The Ronseal Trade range will see a BBA certification and a new packaging design introduced in April 2017.

The reputable woodcare brand is re-launching its bespoke trade range following research with merchants and end users, that identified an increased demand for Ronseal’s well respected woodcare products in the trade segment. They also identified a need to create packaging focused on end user needs.

To reinforce the brands performance credentials the whole range will be independently accredited byThe British Board of Agrement (BBA), and is the 1st full woodcare range to receive this accreditation. The BBA is an independent certification recognised throughout the industry as a symbol of quality and reassurance.

In response to the extensive research, Ronseal Trade will launch with newly designed packaging complete with key information featured on the front of the packaging to make the range easier to shop for end users.

Chris Morgan, Marketing Manager at Sherwin Williams, said: “The Ronseal brand is a key player in trade channels and we’re using our end user knowledge to supply market leading products, packaged exactly to their needs.

“We are delighted to be the first BBA certified trade woodcare range. This important certification offers tradepeople added assurance of quality from an independent body.”

The range includes: