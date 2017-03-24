Salus launches new RT Thermostat range

Leading heating controls specialist, SALUS, has introduced a new and improved RT Thermostat range to its expansive heating controls portfolio.

The new SALUS RT310 and RT510 thermostats replace the highly successful RT300 and RT500 ranges. Whilst the RT310 is a simple digital thermostat, the RT510 offers programmable capabilities. Both thermostats are available with or without wiring, and all models come with a five-year warranty. A new smart phone thermostat, RT310i has also been launched.

In addition to the many popular features associated with the previous models, the new thermostats boast an eye-catching contemporary design and several exciting new features that are set to appeal to homeowners and installers alike.

New features on the RF wireless models include; an RF Test Function, 16 amp switching receiver with manual override, and both they are pre-synced to Plug & Play. In addition, the RT510RF wireless model offers manual mode to disable schedule, together with heating boost and holiday modes. Meanwhile, the RT510 wired model features a new manual mode to disable schedule, and heating boost and holiday modes.

Commenting on this latest launch, SALUS’ European Managing Director, Dean Jepson said: “Despite the rising popularity of smart heating controls, it’s still important that installers offer customers a choice of alternative controls. This latest range will significantly help homeowners manage their heat and hot water, improve energy efficiency and reduce running costs.”

Dean adds: “It’s important to remember that millions of homes in the UK still don’t have any type of thermostat, so installers need to gauge their customers’ current set-up and present a series of options that best meet their needs.”

As well as offering speedy, fuss-free installation, the new range comes competitively-priced and is available from SALUS’ nationwide network of merchants and distributors.