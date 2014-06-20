SARACEN WINS CONTRACT FOR LANDMARK OFFICE FIT OUT  IN SCARBOROUGH

Sirius Minerals Plc has awarded leading workplace consultant, Saracen Interiors with a contract for the complete fit out and refurbishment of its new company headquarters at Prospect House - the iconic, former Scarborough Building Society building which stands at the town’s southern gateway.

The fertilizer development company, which is developing its Woodsmith Mine near Whitby, already has a base in Scarborough. It’s move to bigger premises will accommodate Sirius’s expanding head office team, which the company is aiming to grow from 70 to 160 this year.

Saracen started on site earlier this month and Sirius expects to occupy its new offices in July. The 55,000 sq ft fit out covers three floors and will include the installation of new mechanical and electrical facilities throughout. The new HVAC design and fit out is expected to further bolster Sirius’s green credentials while saving the company an estimated 40 – 50 per cent on energy bills overall.

Director of Saracen Interiors, Michael Page comments: “We’re pleased to have won this important contract as we were initially up against pretty stiff competition, including some of the UK’s leading main contractors. We have been building a profile in Yorkshire for some time and this is our biggest contract win in the region to-date.

“We’re particularly delighted that we are working on such a prominent and well-known site in Scarborough as we know there will be a wide interest in the end results, which will give us further opportunity to showcase our work.”

Gareth Edmunds, external affairs director for Sirius Minerals Plc, adds: “We are very pleased to secure a building that meets the needs of our business. It’s great to be able to bring an iconic building in the town back into productive use and we hope this can offer further encouragement to other businesses considering investing here on the Yorkshire coast.”

“Saracen has impressed in the early stages and has demonstrated a firm commitment to the project overall. We look forward to a successful handover.”

Saracen has established a presence in the North in recent years, covering projects in Yorkshire, Scotland and across the whole of the North West. A prominent player in the South East, renowned for its consultancy and design expertise, the company now hopes to repeat that business model in the North, positioning itself as a national concern with local links and knowledge. Its four divisions – Saracen Interiors, Saracen Facilities, Saracen Small Works and Saracen Move Management – offer a set of seamless service options, designed to anticipate all manner and scale of requirements.

The company’s recent clients include Coca-Cola Enterprises, CH2M, Yum Restaurants, Tata Communications, WYG, TE Connectivity, Loma Systems, Gray’s Inn Chambers, Libra Group, Creature of London, Aspect Property Group, First Property Group, Audatex, Athena Partners, Motofix, Flight Safety, Countrywide PLC, Knight Frank, Mitie Engineering, Pizza Hut, Redrow Homes, Thames Water, Toshiba, TAG Aviation, Viatel, BAE Systems, Sue Ryder Care, North Surrey Primary Care Trust, Royal Berkshire and Battle Hospital NHS Trust.

