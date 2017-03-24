Setcrete launches new BULLDOG adhesive sealant 

Setcrete, manufacturer of quality flooring products for the professional builder, has launched BULLDOG, a brand new professional grade construction adhesive sealant that the company is confident will become an essential, ‘must-have’ component of every builder’s tool bag. BULLDOG is Setcrete’s latest product innovation and was designed to provide builders and contractors with an all-round, moisture-curing adhesive and sealant that can be used in a variety of both internal and external environments.

Once cured, the fast drying adhesive sealant produces an extremely high strength, durable bond from as little as 60 minutes. Due to its non-shrink and flexible properties, BULLDOG can be used for gap filling and is suitable for bonding most absorbent and non-absorbent building materials, including wood, concrete, glass, ceramic, metals, uPVC and plasterboard.

Available in both white and clear versions, BULLDOG also has the added benefit of being suitable for use in both wet and dry environments, meaning it can be used for a wide variety of jobs such as emergency repairs, fixing cladding, sealing around sanitaryware, sealing around window frames and repairing guttering. It is also the ideal alternative to silicone sealants as it has excellent resistance to moisture and mould and, unlike silicone, allows builders to overpaint with water-based or two-part paints where required.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Harris, Marketing Manager at Setcrete said: “BULLDOG adhesive sealant will be an absolutely essential product for builders because, in one handy tube, you have a product that can be used across an incredibly wide range of areas and provides the ideal solution to many day-to-day jobs. The addition of this product to the Setcrete range is affirmation of our commitment to creating high performance, user-friendly products for the professional builder that are cost-effective and provide excellent, high quality results every time.”