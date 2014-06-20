SIZE OPTIONS FOR ISO-CHEMIE’S ISO-TOP WINFRAMER

ISO CHEMIE’s ISO-TOP WINFRAMER thermal insulating and load bearing bracket system of the rapid and effective installation of windows, is now available in varying sizes from 80mm to 200mm to suit window depths.

Having attained Passivhaus certified status, ISO-TOP WINFRAMER is a structurally solid, pre-fabricated installation frame manufactured in 1,200 mm lengths, which can be quickly cut to length on site and secured in position using a single component adhesive and, if necessary, fixing screws.

This enables installers to position and fit windows into the insulation area between the inner and outer walls quickly and easily, avoiding the need to use metal brackets that cause non-repeating thermal bridging and give extensive problems when the windows need replacing.

The composite brackets can bear heavy windows loads, including Bi-fold doors, to provide a reliable, strong and high performance support frame. Installation is quick with windows attached directly and secured mechanically using either standard fixing screws or fixing lugs in the usual manner.

A hinged insulation core combines with the composite wood structural bracket to become an integral part of the overall wall structure, providing compliance with window energy saving regulations (EnEV) and the RAL quality assurance association.

ISO-TOP WINFRAMER can be used with a range of ISO-CHEMIE foam tape sealant systems to provide effective and high performance window sealing. These include ISO-BLOCO One, ISO-BLOCO One Control, ISO-BLOCO 300 and 600, the ISO-CONNECT Vario range of self-adhesive foils and fleeces, and ISO-TOP Flex Adhesive WF for bonding and sealing to masonry and joint/corner sealing

A major end-user benefit of the new system is that when a window needs to be replaced it is not necessary to remove the internal plaster finish of the reveal wall to remove the old metal brackets and fit new ones, saving further disruption, refurbishment time and costs.

Resistant to temperatures between -50ºC - +100ºC, ISO-TOP WINFRAMER has a load bearing capacity of 200kg/m as well as offering an excellent acoustic insulation performance (up to 50dBA), high humidity resistance and can be over plastered for decorative finishes.

ISO-CHEMIE is one of Europe’s main producers of impregnated foam sealants, specialising in the manufacturer of foam products from polyethylene (EPE), polypropylene (EPP) and polyurethane (PUR) using the latest production techniques. The company’s UK technical and distribution operation is supported by a dedicated logistics service to ensure customer orders are completed as quickly and efficiently as possible (usually next-day delivery). Four technical field advisors are on hand regionally to help designers and installers. More at www.iso-chemie.co.uk or email a.swift@iso-chemie.co.uk. Tel: 01207 566874.