Snickers’ New FLEXIWork Floorlayers Work Trousers

The Ultimate solution for working on your knees - delivering optimal freedom of movement and long-lasting durability.

Available this spring, Snickers’ new Floorlayers Work Trousers and the patented Knee Guard System combine very effectively to deliver the ultimate solution for working safely and in comfort on your knees.

These new and innovative trousers take the best features, fabrics and functionality from Snickers’ new FLEXIWork range and combine them with the best of the classic Floorlayer trouser.

With an advanced body-mapping design, they’re made from the highly durable Ripstop fabric with a ‘mechanical stretch’, providing great flexibility, comfort and advanced functionality. What’s more, the kneepad pockets are made of a full-stretch Armortex® fabric with DuPontTM Kevlar® aramid fibres, keeping the kneepads in the optimum, durable working position as you move around.

Smart, practical and hardwearing, these trousers are ergonomically designed to anticipate your natural working movements. They come with an integrated belt for superior waist fit, with easy-to-access holster pockets with zipped compartment, leg pockets including knife fastener, mobile phone compartment and detachable hidden ID-badge holder.

To get more information on the Snickers range of Work Trousers is easy - call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk and download a digital catalogue; or email info@snickersworkwear.co.uk

