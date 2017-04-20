Snickers WorkTrousers are getting even ‘Smarter’

Snickers Workwear has always been renowned for its modern designs, innovative functionality and market-leading fabric technology.

Now its WorkTrousers are getting even ‘smarter’ with the integration of technology to improve performance and wellbeing at work.

A recent study carried out in Scandinavia* showed more than 50% of the professional craftsmen there are cutting corners at work and don´t use the available health and safety equipment as they should.

David Clark, managing director of the Hultafors Group UK says, “Our experience is that craftsmen usually are so focused on getting the job done that personal protection tends to be overlooked”.

Clark says, “The study shows that 6 out of 10 craftsmen are suffering from pain in their knees. So we see that there is definitely room for improving their wellbeing beyond just knee protection - and our ‘Smart Workwear’ is one way”.

“Market-leading technology and innovation have long been hallmarks of Snickers Workwear” says Clark. “We are well known for our KneeGuard System, 37.5 Fabric Technology and technical functionality, but the integration of ‘smart’ wearable technology into our clothing shows the extent to which we are looking at working clothes and wellbeing on site in a completely new way”.