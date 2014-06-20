Soundsecure internal apartment doorsets from Premdor

Specifically created to meet the complex and demanding Building Regulations relating to apartment internal entrance locations, SoundSecure fully complies with all performance and legislative requirements where security, fire and noise reduction performance are of paramount importance.

The factory hung doorsets are supplied with Premdor’s accredited FD30 or FD60 fire doors, fully tested for fire performance against BS476 Part 22, Certifire approved and are supplied complete with intumescent and combined acoustic, smoke and draught seals as standard. Additionally, the doorsets carry Secured by Design approval, which is a nationwide Police preferred specification.

Skillfully balancing practicality with aesthetics, Premdor’s SoundSecure doorsets are available in a choice of standard door widths with any standard flush, Portfolio veneer match or moulded panel door design. They are also comprehensively packaged with handle and three point espagnolette locking system, three CE marked steel security hinges, fire rated letter plate and cowl, security chain and eye viewer plus Aluminium threshold seal.

To understand more about this practical, comprehensive and eye catching range, call 0844 209 0008 for dedicated SoundSecure literature or visit www.premdor.co.uk