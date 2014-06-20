Specsavers adds more exciting frame options to popular JCB range

With the new JCB range of prescription safety glasses proving a huge success, Specsavers Corporate Eyecare has added four new exciting frame options to the collection. Styled to reflect a modern, tough, sporty look that is so popular in sunglasses designs at the moment, the new frames are hard to equate with traditional safety glasses.

Jim Lythgow, director of strategic alliances at Specsavers Corporate Eyecare said: ‘The words “exciting” and “safety glasses” are not often used in the same sentence but the JCB range really does bring a new aspect to prescription safety eyewear. Known globally, JCB’s brand is synonymous with quality, safety and durability. These attributes are reflected in our range of JCB safety glasses and the styling reflects an understanding that aesthetics are as important as comfort and fit, if safety glasses are to actually be worn.’

The frames are suitable for various industrial settings and the lenses come in glass, plastic and polycarbonate. Each lens has undergone a variety of safety tests and the frames all have side shields featuring JCB branding.

Jim Lythgow continued: ‘Employers have been incredibly enthusiastic about this range, we dispensed an unprecedented 16,000 JCB safety glasses in the first three months of them being made available. They’re seriously shaking up the safety frame market and we predict that these new additions to the range will prove equally popular.’

Paul Tudor, senior licensing manager for JCB, said: ‘Working with Specsavers, we believe we have created a range of prescription safety glasses that people will be proud to wear. Like our own plant machinery, they are robust and hard-working, but also visually appealing, with the newest styles added to the range being particularly modern in terms of shape and colour.’

A total of 24 JCB frames are now available, offering a huge variety of options, from diverse designs and styles, to greater colour combinations, and different frame sizes, in men’s, women’s and unisex designs. All can be purchased by the employer under Specsavers Corporate Eyecare’s eVoucher system, making them easily available to all employees.

The new polycarbonate frames are:

JCB 5X – grey

Metallic grey polycarbonate frames with clear interior that wrap around the face. Inbuilt side shields and black acetate temple tips with JCB yellow chevrons.



JCB 5X - blue

Deep-blue polycarbonate frames with clear interior, built-in side shields and black temple tips featuring the JCB yellow chevrons.

JCB 4CX

Polycarbonate frames with a black to clear ombre effect on the front. The arms are solid and feature JCB branding at the temples.



JCB 3CX

These deep-red translucent frames have wide rectangular lenses and JCB branding at the temples.

For more information, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/corporate /safety-eyewear/jcb-glasses