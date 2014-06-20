STIXALL IS ON A ROLL WITH THE LAUNCH OF A NEW TAPE

Just when you thought you’d seen it all from the Stixall range, Everbuild – A Sika Company launch Stixall on a Roll – an invisible double-sided tape with extreme power.

Ideal for use when bonding glass or clear surfaces as well as many other applications, Stixall on a Roll bonds virtually all materials with outstanding adhesion, both indoors and outdoors.

Available in 19mm x 2.5mtr rolls, Stixall on a Roll is packaged within a high quality printed hanging sleeve for easy display and features the same instantly recognisable design as the rest of the Stixall range.

For information on Stixall on a Roll or any other product within the Everbuild or Sika ranges, contact your sales representative, call the sales office on 0113 240 2424 or visit www.everbuild.co.uk.

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.