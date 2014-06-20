STIXALL IS ON A ROLL WITH THE LAUNCH OF A NEW TAPE

Just when you thought you’d seen it all from the Stixall range, Everbuild – A Sika Company launch Stixall on a Roll – an invisible double-sided tape with extreme power.

Ideal for use when bonding glass or clear surfaces as well as many other applications, Stixall on a Roll bonds virtually all materials with outstanding adhesion, both indoors and outdoors.

Available in 19mm x 2.5mtr rolls, Stixall on a Roll is packaged within a high quality printed hanging sleeve for easy display and features the same instantly recognisable design as the rest of the Stixall range.

For information on Stixall on a Roll or any other product within the Everbuild or Sika ranges, contact your sales representative, call the sales office on 0113 240 2424 or visit www.everbuild.co.uk.