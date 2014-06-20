Stokvis offers efficiency & flexibility with Econo-Air

Stokvis has developed the Econo-Air range specifically for large open interior spaces such as warehouses, factories, sports centres and theatres.

The Econo-Air gas-fired heating and ventilation systems from Stokvis offer excellent indoor air quality and optimum energy efficiency for large buildings across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Available as both direct fired and indirect fired units, the Econo-Air range is flexible and highly adaptable to the end-user’s requirements.

A choice of air distribution heads is available to give designers the option of ductless air distribution, thereby eliminating the need for complex ductwork and high level de-stratification fan units.

Where ductwork is required, the systems can be configured to allow for ductwork resistance of up to 2,000 Pascals. They are therefore ideal for use with air induction systems.

Direct-fired units are available with outputs from 15kW to 900 kW and provide a fixed rate of heated fresh air into the building space. Where a constant-rate extract system is employed, these units supply make-up air to maintain a pressure balance and prevent a build up of negative pressure inside the building.

Indirect gas-fired units offer several advantages over traditional heat exchangers, with reduced airflow resistance leading to lower fan power requirements and thus higher efficiencies. Indirect fired Econo-Air models are available with outputs from 30kW and 1,200kW.

Variable air volume (VAV) models allow the volume of heated make-up air to vary in response to changing requirements. They supply 100% fresh air at all times but the volume is adjusted automatically, either by pressure or temperature sensors.

Variable air recirculating (REC) models provide a constant air volume with up to 80% recirculated air for high energy efficiency. The proportions of fresh air to recirculated can be pre-set and is adjusted automatically.