Success for Evolved by JT as it expands size range

Leading UK shower tray manufacturer, JT, has announced three new sizes for the Evolved range following its excellent first six months in the market. The award-winning product that fuses both tray and wet room concepts is now available as a 1400 x 900, 1500 x 800 and 1600 x 800.

The next generation Evolved was launched last summer and at just 25mm deep, it’s designed to incorporate the simplicity of installing a shower tray with the stunning look of a modern wet room.

The feedback to the launch has been phenomenal, with the five stunning colours of Sage Green, Mistral Grey, Malbec Red, Pastel Blue and Astro Black getting encouraging reviews.

Paul Crossley, Managing Director of JT, said: “Evolved by JT has been our most popular product launch to date and its only sensible to expand the size range. Showrooms across the country have been supportive of the product since day one, so hopefully this size expansion gives them more flexibility to offer their customers.

“We have launched a retailer incentive where showrooms can buy an Evolved for display and get one in return for stock at display price, plus we have a fantastic showroom reward programme available. Get in touch with the team to ensure you don’t miss out!”

Evolved by JT is available in a range of sizes with prices starting from just £116.00.