TERRAZZO TILE FLOORING ADDS STYLE AT TOP COVENT GARDEN RESTAURANT

Fabulous finish will stand the test of time at Italian jewel

According to the National Federation of Terrazzo, Marble and Mosaic Specialists, the popularity and specification of terrazzo tiles, which provide both high performance flooring and stand the test of time with regards to fashion, is growing.

Federation Secretary Brian James comments, ‘a good example of the enduring popularity of terrazzo tile floors is here at Margot restaurant in the heart of Covent Garden. It helps bring together the quality and craftsmanship used throughout the rest of the restaurant.”

When shaping the interior of the restaurant our aim was to amalgamate the rich heritage of Italian design,” adds Tom Strother of interior design studio Fabled Design. “The terrazzo tile flooring selected had both the colour and the finish to complement the textures and the detail of our design.

NFTMMS member Quiligotti, the UK’s largest terrazzo tile manufacturer, was chosen to supply the tile flooring throughout the restaurant.

“Our tiles are decorative yet hard wearing so can be installed across a range of projects including restaurants, airports, train stations and retail stores,” explains Mike Moseley, Business Development Manager of Quiligotti. “Supplying tiles to meet the high quality feel our client expected for this project was creative, challenging and ultimately very successful.”

The Quil-X Large tiles chosen are fixed like a traditional ceramic tile on adhesive and do not need to be ground and polished on completion. This saves money and reduces install time on site. The tiles are manufactured in a range of nine colours incorporating large marble aggregates with a contrasting matrix of smaller aggregates. They have been especially developed to meet the growing demand for Palladian style floors.

With over 70 years of experience, Quiligotti has built up a strong portfolio of past projects. These include Waterloo Station, Exeter University, Leeds Magistrates Court and a number of stations for the Liverpool Metro.

The NFTMMS represents companies who wish to maintain and improve the standards of craftsmanship and technical control on which the industry depends. It includes companies involved in terrazzo, mosaic, marble, granite, limestone and quartz and NFTMMS members freely offer technical advice and assistance with specifications. Visit the website at www.nftmms.co.uk for more details.

