SmartBoard is the future of composite

decking as it combines the benefits of

wood plastic composite technology

disguised to look like timber decking.

Manufactured fro m a combination of recycled hard plastic, wood residues and various pigments and fillers SmartBoard is kind on the environment as it is 90% recycled. Its' deep brushed matt finish and smooth/ribbed, high density solid reversible profile make it similar in appearance to pre-finished hardwood decking. SmartBoards’ special formulation ensures change in size experienced in service are minimized. This unusual attribute means boards can be screw fixed just like timber decking, are ideal for use as fascia’s and picture frame borders and in general are easy to fit and work with compared to alternatives that often rely on secret-fix clips and plastic or metal fascia trim.

SmartBoard is coloured, low maintenance, classified as providing a low risk of slip in the wet and comes with a 25-year residential warranty against decay and splitting. Distributed by Hoppings Quality Decking, SmartBoard is available via a UK network of independent retail stockists, in 3.6m lengths and three colours; Battleship Grey, Chocolate Brown and new for 2018 Slate.

What to expect

It is important to get a good understanding of how a composite decking will perform during installation and what to expect in service before finalising your choice.

SmartBoard:

Contains wood fibres that are susceptible to

differences in colour and appearance. It is normal to experience

some colour variation between boards upon fitting them.

Will weather to a lighter shade and the colour of

boards will become more consistent with time. It is normal for the

striped look of the ribbed face to become less evident with time.

May become marked if scuffed during fitting or in

use. Marks caused by scuffing are normal and will gradually fade

with time.

It is normal for tide mark type water staining to appear on new

SmartBoard decking after the first few bouts of heavy rain. The

appearance of tide marks will diminish and become less apparent

with time as the washing effect of rain diminishes and the

weathering effect of ultra-violet light takes place.

