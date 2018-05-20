The NEW Solid Gear ‘One GTX’ Safety Shoe

The ONE GTX from Solid Gear is a superbly constructed safety shoe with seven integrated layers to deliver excellent comfort and protection.

It’s designed and built for active professionals who need a highly breathable, light and flexible safety shoe. With a GORE-TEX® SURROUND® membrane they’re fully breathable and ideal for warmer weather and combined indoor/outdoor activities.

The shoe’s stretchable upper is water-resistant with amazing performance when it comes to breathability, fit and flexibility. What’s more, it has a honeycombed sole for enhanced grip and a composite midsole. It also has a stabilising heel support to minimise injuries from twisting.

The ONE GTX also comes with Solid Gear’s newly developed NANO Toe-Cap. It’s 40% stronger than fiberglass, lighter than other materials and thinner than other non-metallic toe-caps.

So get to know more about the quality and innovation plus the top class safety functionality in every Solid Gear product – your feet will notice the difference.