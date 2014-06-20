Wakefield Acoustics launches independently tested acoustic louvres range

Leading noise control technology manufacturer Wakefield Acoustics has launched its latest range of acoustic louvres. The new innovative louvres are believed to be one of the only such ranges currently on the UK market which have been independently tested by Salford University to the latest international standard BS EN ISO 10140-2:2010, thereby providing up to date accurate test and performance data.

Designed to provide optimum noise control performance, the new range has been developed and tested as part of the company’s latest research and development project and encompasses standard single bank acoustic louvres available in depths of 150mm and 300mm. High-performance chevron style louvres will also be available at an overall thickness of 300mm and 600mm. Non-standard louvre depths can be accommodated to suit specific applications.

Increasingly popular with architects, contractors and building designers, Wakefield Acoustics acoustic louvre range can be used as air intake paths for air intake, as well as to attenuate noise from plant rooms, ductwork and ventilation systems on the rooftops of both commercial and industrial buildings. Whilst providing noise reduction, acoustic louvres also provide a visual barrier for equipment located at the rear.

Available in a variety of materials, including pre-galvanised sheet steel, pre-coated or coloured steel, stainless steel or aluminium, the range is suitable for a variety of applications. The robust outer casing is fabricated with fixing holes to allow connection to the builder’s work opening.

The louvre casing contains a series of horizontally mounted blades set at a standard pitch of 150mm, filled with a dense mineral fibre acoustic insulation to guarantee a high-quality noise reduction solution. While improved weather protection is delivered through an integral rain lip formed on the blades.

Acoustic insulation materials used in the louvre structure are odourless, rot proof, non-hygroscopic, do not sustain vermin and will not encourage the growth of fungi, mould or bacteria. Where products are installed in an external application, or subject to high levels of moisture, the acoustic media contained within the louvre can be further wrapped in an acoustically transparent polyester film for additional protection. For mechanical protection, the media is faced with a layer of perforated steel.

The new acoustic louvres range can be manufactured with a variety of customer specific options including bird guards, external flashing, mounting frames and secondary support steelwork, as well as a wide variety of finish options depending on application requirements.

Louvred door sets can also be supplied to enable access for maintenance, and are manufactured with louvre cartridges mounted into a steel hollow section framework for stability and integrity.

Lee Nicholson, managing director at Wakefield Acoustics, said: “We have been working extremely hard behind the scenes on this exciting development and are extremely proud to launch our new acoustic louvre range to market. The range not only offers a quality, aesthetically pleasing appearance it is also believed to be one of the only acoustic louvre ranges in the UK to have been independently tested to the latest international standard BS EN ISO 10140-2:2010.

Unlike many acoustic louvre ranges on the market, which are often tested in-house by the manufacturer, the performance of our product has been tested under independent laboratory conditions at Salford University, ensuring accurate and proven test data.