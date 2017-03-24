Waterproofing Simplified with Remmers MB 2K

MB 2K is a new, flexible, mineral based waterproofing product which has all the performance properties of older technology polymer-modified thick bitumen emulsions, whilst being “bitumen free”.

Using unique rubber granulate filler technology MB 2K has a crack-bridging capacity which is five times more effective than standard flexible mineral-based waterproofing systems.

The versatility of the product allows it to be used to waterproof below ground externally and internally offering excellent resistance to ground or water pressure as well as frost and salts.

It is very quick and easy to apply by trowel or spray application, has fantastic levels of adhesion to most substrates including old bitumen and dries very quickly in less than 18 hours.

MB 2K is UV stable but can also be over-coated with Remmers Concrete Acrylic in any colour allowing Clients to aesthetically blend in areas of waterproofing on building facades.

Waterproofing your building has now been truly simplified by MB 2K.