WernerCo launches new range of BoSS® access solutions for the hire industry

BoSS, the market-leading brand for access solutions, has launched a new range of configured access equipment, designed to make working over obstacles easier and safer.

Manufactured using high-grade construction aluminium, the BoSS End-Linked Tower is ideal when working across obstacles such as buildings and large machinery. The BoSS End-Linked Tower can be used to provide a large continuous working area by joining two BoSS access towers with the use of a new Step-Through Ladder Frame. With a 3.2m fixed deck, the uninterrupted area provides a bigger working platform with minimum components.

Ideal for overcoming obstacles such as porches, garages or stairways, the BoSS Extended-End Cantilever frame system can be used to convert a double width access tower, providing an additional platform area of up to 1.8m.

Both systems are lightweight to allow easier handling and feature a step through frame that provides a multi-level walk through structure. Sturdy stabilisers with interlocking clips improve the overall stability of the towers and a new plan brace ensures a rigid structure for improved performance. Colour coded Boss claws ensure braces are easily identifiable when working on site and a link brace system on the Extended-End Cantilever also prevents frame separation for added safety.

Sophie Ellam, Product Manager for BoSS, said: “The Boss End-Linked Tower and Extended-End Cantilever have been designed with ease of use in mind. We identified that some job sites have restricted access and a usual access tower isn’t enough to ensure a safe working environment. Each product is a convenient solution as both use existing access towers that are then configured, meaning the system can save time and is more convenient.

“Our Do More With BoSS philosophy ensures that our products are as efficient as possible while meeting more tailored requirements. By being able to make modifications to the standard towers that are already in a fleet it means more complex structures can be achieved as and when required.”

The Boss End-Linked Tower has a load capacity of up to 275kg per platform level and the expansive deck area can be erected at varying heights allowing for several people to work at once. The Boss Extended-End Cantilever has a platform height up to 6.2m providing a working height of 8.2m. Both systems come with an integrated ladder with anti slip rungs.

Both configured towers conform to BS1139-6, which is the British standard for towers that fall outside EN1004 but utilise the same components to build more complex structures.

To find out more about the Boss product range, visit bossaccesstowers.com.