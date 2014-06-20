WOLFCRAFT APPOINTS KIDDIE AHEAD OF UK INVESTMENT

Europe’s most innovative manufacturer of hand tools and accessories, wolfcraft is investing in its own sales and marketing operation in the UK, in a move to maximise its brand in the UK home improvement market.

The family run, German company, which has relied on wholesalers for the last eight years, is keen to build its profile with UK retailers, having recently expanded its production and distribution operations across Europe. This newest activity will see wolfcraft UK working with builders’ merchants, independent DIY and hardware stockists and the leading DIY multiples, targeting both the professional end user and the DIY market alike.

wolfcraft’s new Business Development Manager, Thomas Kiddie has a background in sales customer relations, both in the UK and overseas. Speaking of his new role, Tom enthused, “wolfcraft’s commitment to creating ingenious, problem solving tools and accessories is second to none and I am confident that the UK market presents us with a massive opportunity to drive the brand forward. Already renowned in over 50 countries for its approach to product design, the wolfcraft name is a strong one and I am looking forward to furthering the company’s rejuvenation in the UK market.”

Backed up by nearly 70 years of experience in the tools and accessories industry, wolfcraft is run by second generation joint CEOs, Thomas and Reinhard Wolf. Speaking of the company’s new strategy for the UK, Reinhard explains, “From our unique One Hand Clamp to our Folding Trolley and new Mitre Box, wolfcraft is known for its ability to both invent new ideas and re-engineer existing tool designs to make life easier for the user. By further investing in the UK distribution channels and strengthening our relationship with UK retailers, we aim to increase the availability and accessibility of our products to trade customers as well as to the consumer. With the recent expansion of our production plant, now is an incredibly exciting time for the company and, with Tom’s knowledge and support, we can begin to make considerable inroads into promoting wolfcraft as a first-class brand within the UK home improvement market.”