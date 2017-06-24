Work safely at height with new aluminium telescopic ladders from Draper Tools

When it comes to working at height, it’s vital to have equipment you know you can rely on. New from trusted brand Draper Tools are two high-quality, versatile aluminium ladders, available in an 11-rung and 13-rung model. Manufactured in accordance with EN131.6 standards, the ladders help ensure maximum safety when working at height.

Don’t forget, in the UK all employers must comply with the HSE’s Work at Height regulations, which state that the risks from work at height must be assessed and that appropriate work equipment is selected and used.

Each of the new Draper Tools ladders comes fitted with sturdy slip-resistant feet which help to stabilise them when in use. The telescopic mechanism allows the 11-rung ladder to reach a height of 3200mm and the 13-rung ladder to reach a fully extended height of 3800mm. There’s a convenient control mechanism for safe and easy operation of this telescopic function.

The ladders can be securely closed with ease when not in use, thanks to their handy hook and loop straps. The 13 rung model measures only 905mm when closed – perfect for transportation and access into confined areas. Suitable for a range of different tasks they’re ideal for both professional trade users and domestic use too. To find out more and for stockist details please visit www.drapertools.com.