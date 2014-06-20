Xtract™ – the eco-friendly way to remove Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed is a highly invasive non-native plant that is spreading throughout the UK at an alarming rate. Introduced to the UK in the 1850’s, knotweed causes structural damage to buildings, adds significant time delays to development sites and can prevent the sale of land.

When the ground is going to be disturbed for a development, it is crucial the knotweed is physically removed quickly and efficiently to allow the works to continue hassle free. The traditional Dig & Dump method of removing Japanese knotweed is now referred to by the Environment Agency as ‘the method of last resort’.

Other eco-innovative alternatives exist, such as Xtract™. Concerned about the environmental impacts of Dig & Dump, Environet UK, one of the longest established Japanese knotweed removal specialists, developed the Xtract™ method to rapidly remove knotweed in an eco-friendly way.

The Xtract™ process screens the infested soil to remove all of the viable rhizomes, allowing the clean soil to be re-used on site. This reduces haulage and waste to landfill, causes less disruption than Dig & Dump and uses no chemicals. Typically half the cost of Dig & Dump, not only is Xtract™ beneficial to the environment, it is crucial to keeping costs down on developments.

It is advisable for any treatment or removal work on Japanese knotweed to be guaranteed, as this is often a requirement of lending institutions. Make sure that whoever carries out the work is able to provide full evidence of their removal plan together with an insurance backed guarantee. The eradication work that Environet carries out is fully guaranteed and underwritten by ‘A’ rated Lloyd’s, providing the highest level of security.

Since its launch in 2008, Xtract™ has been used by major builders and developers on sites across the UK. For further information, please visit www.environetuk.com or call 01932 868 700.