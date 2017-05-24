Abet shelters the rescuers

Abet Laminati’s MEG exterior grade laminate has been used to clad the exterior of the new offices and crew rooms of the RNLI Station in Brighton Marina.

Designed and supplied by Aliva UK, MEG 414 was chosen to match the ceramic facades of the surrounding buildings and was face fixed with colour coded rivets. The cladding envelopes the Station, keeping staff and crew warm and dry in the harshest of weathers.

This scheme is a perfect example of high performance MEG in action where the need for incredibly high performance and durability is married up with low life-cycle costs and aesthetic design.

Carrying a BBA Agrément Certificate, MEG is a self-supporting high pressure laminate (HPL) for cladding the exterior of buildings, balconies and other applications. It features high resistance to temperature, climate shock, weathering, UV light and impact. Furthermore, its chemical resistant nature and closed structure do not allow paint in spray cans, various inks, emulsion paints, lipstick or pastel paints to penetrate into the decorative layer negating the need for any anti-graffiti treatment and making the surface easy to clean.

The range is available in over 91 colours in a mix of traditional plain colours, wood finishes, simulated concrete colours and metal. MEG is also able to incorporate Abet’s digital printing technology. This means that almost any design, photograph or pattern can be reproduced in stunning detail to give architects and designers unparalleled freedom to create unusual and dramatic building facades.

Samples and technical literature are available from Abet Ltd's sample line on tel: 020 7473 6915 or visit uk.abetlaminati.com