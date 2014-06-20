Altro creates a relaxing environment for playful Dachshunds

Club registered miniature Dachshunds. The kennel where the dogs slept was five years old, and was starting to look tired. It needed a refit, and owner Debbie Casemore wanted a solution that would not stress the dogs. She also needed a quick turnaround to make sure the dogs were able to return to the kennel quickly.

Debbie said: “I wanted the best for the dogs, and hygiene is so important for their welfare. I wanted an easy to clean floor and wall solution that would have no edges or crevices for the dogs to chew on. It also had to be quick to fit so the dogs could go back to their routine.”

Altro Cantata™ was chosen to provide an easy to clean floor that would be quick to install. Altro Cantata is installed without adhesive, which is a benefit when adhesive smells can cause stress. Altro Whiterock™ Satins in ‘Fawn’ was chosen as an easy to maintain and hygienic solution that looked good.

Debbie continued: “The colours of Altro Cantata and Altro Whiterock Satins are nice and neutral, and look really professional and clean.”

Altro Cantata and Altro Whiterock Satins were installed by Simon Johnson at Simply Interiors. Simon said: “Since Altro adhesive-free floors were launched, it now makes up approximately 80% of our safety flooring jobs. The speed for clients and us has proved invaluable! Altro Cantata is a great addition to the range.”

Altro Cantata is a decorative, adhesive-free floor that creates maximum impact with minimum downtime. Using Altro’s award-winning adhesive-free installation method, it can be welded and walked on the same day, and at the end of its life can be removed easily, allowing it to be reused or recycled. It is ideal for busy public spaces where disruption needs to be minimal, plus there are no associated adhesive odours. Altro Cantata’s 16 soft-look shades, which range from subtle naturals to beautifully vivid, enable you to set the desired tone yet it also has the durability needed for medium to high traffic areas.

Altro Whiterock Satins provides a stain-resistant, wipeclean surface. Available in a range of solid, satin-finish shades – from subtle pastels through to vivid brights – Altro Whiterock Satins can be used where aesthetics are important.