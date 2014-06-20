Bespoke Lumen Rooflights help transform modest traditional London apartment into a luxurious modernist home

Lumen Rooflights has supplied five stunning bespoke rooflights for an exciting conversion in South West London. The project is unique in that the apartment spans the entire top floor of its mid-Victorian building in Putney.

7 cavalry gardens was a self-contained flat occupying the whole of the second floor of the four storey building, which was converted in the late 1980s from a large house or possibly two houses, into flats with a large extension to the east side. The roof was rebuilt with flat roof mansard structures, various dormers and old plastic rooflights.

Design considerations

By reducing the number of rooflights and using a cleaner design with minimal frames set within the plane of the slate roof the client, Zachary Pulman Design Studio, was able to both reduce their visual impact externally while dramatically improving the order and special quality within the flat.

Zach Pulman commissioned five stunning bespoke roof lights from Lumen, who were able to adapt their product to a design which met his exacting requirements, in terms of sizes, appearance and operation, including concealed electric actuation and electric blinds. Lumen’s truly bespoke rooflight offering enabled the client to tailor the product in order to make his vision a reality

The ambitious project has completely re-imagined the internal layout and external aesthetics of the property. While refreshingly contemporary, the new design remains sympathetic to the building and its surroundings and compliant with all aspects of the local planning authorities.

The thoughtful use of high quality materials and bespoke finishes were an integral aspect of the project throughout. This was particularly true of the rooflights, which have proved a major feature of the refurbishment and now flood the new space with light

Energy/resources usage

In line with current national and local government policy on energy conservation, the overall energy consumption has been reduced both in terms of passive measures and the equipment used. The new rooflights have significantly contributed the high levels of insulation due to their quality construction and gas filled Pilkington glazing units.

The project has been a resounding success and with the help of Lumen bespoke rooflights, Zach Pulman has transformed what was a modest traditional apartment into a luxurious modernist home.

