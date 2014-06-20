Center Parcs chooses IKO Polymeric to roof premium apartments

A new, premium apartment building at Center Parcs, Elveden Forest, has been roofed with materials from the only UK-based single ply manufacturer, IKO Polymeric. Roofing contractor UK Waterproofing used Armourplan P single ply membrane, IKO enertherm PIR insulation board and Spectravap (as the Vapour Control Layer) to waterproof the 2,000m2 roof.

Aimed at couples rather than families, each one-bed flat in Breckland Apartments features a private balcony and includes a daily maid service. The property has 48 apartments and sits within 400 acres of beautiful Suffolk countryside, and aesthetics and quality were important considerations in its design and build.

UK Weatherproofing Solutions had used Armourplan SM (mechanically-fixed) and SG (fleece-backed) roofing membranes previously and the performance and ease of installation were key factors in using IKO Polymeric products again. The premium Armourplan P PVC membrane was chosen this time thanks to the extended guarantees it provides. As a result of having higher polymer content throughout (even on the lower layers) and high performance reinforcement, this membrane offers enhanced benefits over standard PVC membranes such as ease of welding and more durability.

Designed by CPMG Architects, the apartments were built by B&K Building Services using techniques to suit the environmentally sensitive location to minimise the impact of construction on both the surroundings and the guests at the holiday park.