Cembrit offers new choice for weatherboard

Today, the leading fibre cement building product manufacturer, Cembrit, is entering the UK market with a brand-new fibre cement weatherboard – Cembrit Plank. Extremely versatile, low in maintenance, and rot, rust, warp, crack, sun, heat, rain and fire resistant, this board is an excellent alternative to timber and plastic based alternatives. The overlapping plank is designed to look like painted timber, but will retain its attractive appearance long after alternatives have started to age. Furthermore, Cembrit Plank does not require toxic preservative treatments in the way timber weatherboarding does.

Although there are other fibre cement weatherboards available, Cembrit has responded to market demand and offers Cembrit Plank, which is warrantied for 15 years. There are 15 different colours available, which have been especially chosen for the United Kingdom. A range of white and dark grey shades match traditional building styles, while the addition of reds, pale browns and pastel green offer a more contemporary choice. In addition, the range includes a ready primed option for clients wishing to add their own choice of colour. For large enough orders, Cembrit can arrange customised colours.

The range includes a comprehensive set of colour matched accessories, including the roofline trims needed for a neat finish where façade meets the roof. Cembrit really has thought of everything to make life easy for property owners and installers.

“We have listened to our customers’ request for a wider range of colour options, dimensions and product properties. We found that the best solution to accommodate these demands was to launch our own line of planks that are designed specifically for the UK market,” says UK Sales Manager, Simon Mayes. “The reason why fibre cement products are gaining ground in the UK is its amazing sturdiness combined with minimum maintenance, which is particularly the case as a substitute for wood. I am confident that fibre cement weatherboard is the ‘timber cladding’ of the future and the launch of Cembrit Plank is a natural next step in the development of our business and product selection.”

Cembrit Plank is available from 1st June. For more information, please visit the link www.cembrit.co.uk