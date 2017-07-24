Densoseal 16A Chosen for Thames Water Cable Entries

Flood Control International of Tavistock, Devon, are completing a project at a Thames Water site near Maple Cross, Berkshire of sealing cable entries with Winn & Coales Densoseal 16A. There

will be further Thames Water sites to follow in a major refurbishment of their sites resulting from a Flood Prevention report.

Densoseal 16a is a non-setting, self-supporting mastic which may be applied to wet surfaces and will seal ducts and conduits against ingress of water and gas. It is suitable for CHP and biogas projects. It complies with British Telecom Specification M212C. It is suitable for sealing cable ducts,

conduits and service entry pipes or sleeves, particularly below ground level, to prevent entry of water or gas into buildings. It may also be used for profiling mechanical joints on hot pipes to allow application of tapes.