GEC Anderson Stainless Steel Tea Points for UCL Bartlett School of Architecture

The new UCL Bartlett School of Architecture features a number of communal tea points and break-out areas for students and lecturers. A central feature to these areas are GEC Anderson purpose-made stainless steel worktops with integral sinks and wet zones. Set within, neutral, birch ply cabinetry, the brushed satin stainless steel worktops provide a practical, attractive and highly durable sink / worktop solution. Stainless steel splashbacks were also included.

Architects, Hawkins Brown, specified a total of thirteen GEC Anderson stainless steel worktops, of varying sizes and configurations, on six levels of the building that is also known as Wates House. The main contract was carried out by Gilbert Ash with M & E provided by Vaughan Engineering Services. Edge profiles, sink sizes, taphole requirements and drainer details were precisely specified by the Architects. GEC Anderson were required to liaise with site for final dimensions, to enable production of the made to measure stainless steel worktops within the required timescale and to the prescribed specification.

Martin Tye, Managing Director for GEC Anderson comments “This was a really prestigious project for GEC Anderson. To be specified for the tea points provides us with a tremendous opportunity to show, first hand, the versatility and suitability of our product for use in this kind of environment.” He goes on to say “This kind of installation can only result from a clear design vision, combined with the desire to provide, really, the best and most practical solution possible for the end user."