Maxtop helps family on BBC DIY SOS Big Build

Worktop specialist Maxtop, has worked with DIY SOS to help renovate the kitchen of a family in need.

The programme, which aired at 9pm on BBC One on 1st February, opted for Maxtop Quartz White Jasmine surfaces for the Worcestershire-based, Payne-Cheney family’s kitchen.

17 year old Antonia Payne-Cheney was diagnosed with a rare condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which is caused by a lack of collagen. As a result of this she had been in hospital for over 12 months, unable to return home until necessary adaptations had been made to the property.

Stephen Moss, managing director of Maxtop, explained: “We were delighted to be able to work with DIY SOS as it is a fantastic show that makes a huge difference to families across the UK.”

Ian Howarth, Maxtop’s national specialist trainer added: “Having visited the Payne-Cheney’s house during the renovation, it was incredible to see so many people gathering together to give this much-deserving family the home they needed.”

Maxtop’s modular quartz surfaces feature a patented interior honeycomb structure, offering the aesthetic benefits of a solid stone surface, with the advantage of a deeper 40mm profile.

The unique surfaces also benefit from engineered enhancements that deliver a lightweight product which is both stronger than traditional stone and easier to install.

Stephen concluded: “It was fantastic to watch the episode last week and to see what a difference the renovation has made to this family.

“We are very proud to have been involved in this project and hope the Payne-Cheney family are enjoying their new home!”

For more information about Maxtop please visit www.maxtopquartz.co.uk or the company’s new Facebook and Twitter pages. Alternatively, call 0161 224 0333 or visit the Maxtop YouTube page to watch a short installation video.