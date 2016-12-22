MSPS creates ‘masterpiece’ in canopy design for Merseyrail’s Waterloo Station

Morgan Sindall Professional Services (MSPS), the multi-disciplinary design and engineering consultancy, used the inspiration of a local artist to create a new canopy to shelter passengers from the elements and improve access to and from the platforms at the historic Waterloo (Merseyside) railway station.

The station owners, Merseyrail, wanted an attractive canopy that was sympathetic with the environment and includes original artwork by the world-renowned sculptor, Sir Antony Gormley OBE. The station is also the gateway to Crosby beach, featuring Sir Antony’s master work ‘Another Place’.

MSPS designed a solution that combined modernity with practicality, fusing cladding with glazing to create cantilevered canopies over the platforms, waiting areas, and access routes between platforms and the existing stairs. A section of the covered area has also been enclosed to provide a heated waiting room.

Peter Day, director of rail for MSPS says: “The previous design comprised a large central glazed Macemain type shelter structure on the island platform. The client wanted a new solution that was more inspiring and more in keeping with the modern art that is a key feature of the interior design. Our new design is both practical and contemporary, giving the shelter that passengers need in a style that is sensitive to its environment.”

Opened in 1848, Waterloo became part of the Merseyrail network's Northern Line in 1978. The station was refurbished in 2011 and announced plans for a £3.7 million improvement programme in 2014. The latest programme of works also includes modifications to platform surface drainage and lighting as well as customer information signs, CCTV and PA systems.